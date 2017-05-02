Man drunkenly shoots brother in head in Spanaway, deputies say

A man shot and seriously injured his brother Tuesday night in Spanaway while drunkenly playing with a loaded revolver, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.
The shooting happened about 8:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of 211th Street Court East, sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said.
According to Troyer:
Four men were sitting around a trailer drinking Tuesday night, playing with an unloaded revolver. They were pointing it at each other or themselves, passing it around and then dry firing it.
The gun owner, 32, then loaded the gun and put it away.
A little while later, he pulled the gun back out. The man pointed it at his brother and pulled the trigger, forgetting it was loaded.
He shot his younger brother in the head.
The younger brother, who is in his late teens or early 20s, was taken to Saint Joseph Medical Center in Tacoma in critical condition.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
