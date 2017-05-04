4 things you’ll learn at Friday’s Pierce County Prayer Breakfast

For former Seattle Seahawk Clint Gresham, Sundays are the most important day of the week — even when it’s not game day.
The one-time long snapper, in his role as keynote speaker at Friday’s 39th Pierce County Prayer Breakfast, will share how his religion has been important to him.
The prayer breakfast is one of the largest in the country, averaging 1,000 to 1,500 people each year.
“This is Friday is going to be the largest in a decade,” said long-time supporter Jerry Korum, chief executive officer of Korum Automotives. “We are just so excited to have a former Seahawk down here. We think he is going to knock it out of the park.”
Gresham will talk about:
▪ How to use the power of words for good.
Gresham will talk about his life and about people who lifted him up with words and those who didn’t.
“When I look back on my story I had people who spoke words of life and words of defeat,” he said. “The only reason I got where I am today was because I had people who chose to speak in a certain way to offset powerful but misguided individuals.”
▪ How to look toward the future and not live in the past.
Gresham will share his experience with Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll and his coaching style, which focuses on what players can control on the field — not on the outcome of the game.
▪ That you can control the kind of person you become
Gresham said he wants audience members to know they ultimately can control how they act and who they influence.
“I want people to know that they have a choice in the kind of people they can be and they are not victims to their pain,” he said.
▪ That a mentor is invaluable.
Or, as Gresham says, “someone a few seasons ahead of you.”
He said this is one of his big takeaways for the youth attending. More than 20 tables have been purchased for local youth from Christian schools, local high schools and universities.
Korum also bought 200 advance copies of Gresham’s book, “Becoming.” Copies will be for sale at the event.
If you go:
When: Friday (May 5) from 6:45 a.m. to 9 a.m.
Where: Tacoma Dome Convention Center, 2727 E. D St.
Cost: Open to the public. Tickets are $30 and sold at the door.
