Eerie things going on at serial killer’s childhood home in Tacoma

Real estate broker James Pitts III shows the fully remodeled Tacoma home he just sold, desiccated birds and all. It was the childhood home of serial murderer Ted Bundy. Peter Haley phaley@thenewstribune.com