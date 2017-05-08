At 92, nation’s oldest nurse still working in Tacoma General Hospital

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:48 Ted Bundy's childhood West End home is remodeled and sold Pause 0:53 Puyallup teacher first in state to reach Hall of Fame 0:55 92nd birthday is just another day at work for Tacoma General nurse 1:20 Millionaire developer-turned-philanthropist Fred Roberson isn’t done giving new life to Tacoma’s landmarks 0:20 Shamus Von Berks appears at an arraignment 1:56 Fox Island church explores white privilege 2:19 Ocean acidification impacts the shellfish we consume 0:47 What does the Puget Sound Regional Council do? 0:22 House gutted in Monday morning fire 1:15 Quixote Village celebrates 10 years as a community Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Florence “SeeSee” Rigney, the country’s oldest working registered nurse, turned 92 Monday. She celebrated by going to work at Tacoma General Hospital. Joshua Bessex joshua.bessex@gateline.com