May 10, 2017 8:18 AM

Amtrak resumes Coast Starlight service from Seattle to Los Angeles

By Craig Sailor

The Coast Starlight is on track again.

After a two-week hiatus, service resumes Wednesday morning from Seattle to Los Angeles, Amtrak spokeswoman Vernae Graham said.

Amtrak took the West Coast’s only long-distance passenger train out of service between Seattle and Sacramento on April 25 after a freight train derailed and damaged a crucial bridge near Mount Shasta, California.

Amtrak’s online schedule showed a departure from Tacoma at 10:21 a.m. and from Olympia at 11:11 a.m. Wednesday.

A new Tacoma Amtrak station is being constructed at Freighthouse Square. Later this year, the Starlight and the Cascades regional trains will discontinue their runs along Tacoma’s waterfront and instead use a route parallel to Interstate 5.

Craig Sailor: 253-597-8541, @crsailor

