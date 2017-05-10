Amtrak resumes Coast Starlight service from Seattle to Los Angeles

The Coast Starlight is on track again.
After a two-week hiatus, service resumes Wednesday morning from Seattle to Los Angeles, Amtrak spokeswoman Vernae Graham said.
Amtrak took the West Coast’s only long-distance passenger train out of service between Seattle and Sacramento on April 25 after a freight train derailed and damaged a crucial bridge near Mount Shasta, California.
Amtrak’s online schedule showed a departure from Tacoma at 10:21 a.m. and from Olympia at 11:11 a.m. Wednesday.
A new Tacoma Amtrak station is being constructed at Freighthouse Square. Later this year, the Starlight and the Cascades regional trains will discontinue their runs along Tacoma’s waterfront and instead use a route parallel to Interstate 5.
Craig Sailor: 253-597-8541, @crsailor
Comments