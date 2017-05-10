1 injured in Tacoma crash

A driver traveling on Pacific Avenue suffered a medical emergency Wednesday morning and struck another vehicle, causing a collision that blocked the road for about an hour, police said.
The crash happened about 8:45 a.m. at Pacific Avenue and South 32nd Street.
The driver was taken to a local hospital. Occupants of the other car were not injured.
Two other cars stopped to assist at the scene before police arrived.
Pacific Avenue was expected to remain blocked until 9:45 a.m. while officers investigated and cleared the wreckage.
