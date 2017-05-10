Rollover crash snarls traffic on approach to I-5, SR 16

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:20 What $28 million buys you in Washington state Pause 1:48 Ted Bundy's childhood West End home is remodeled and sold 1:13 Body found below Five Mile Drive in Tacoma 0:46 Amtrak's Coast Starlight is back on track 1:56 Fox Island church explores white privilege 1:20 Millionaire developer-turned-philanthropist Fred Roberson isn’t done giving new life to Tacoma’s landmarks 1:43 Homeless eviction from Tacoma 'Jungle' underway 2:19 Ocean acidification impacts the shellfish we consume 1:12 Tacoma's new Wright Park pedestrian bridge installed 1:22 Reader gifts welding gear to homeless welder Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Firefighters and State Patrol work to clear a two-vehicle crash Wednesday that resulted in an SUV overturned on the South Sprague Avenue on ramp to state Route 16. Joshua Bessex, Peter Haley and Kenny Ocker; edited by David Montesino The News Tribune