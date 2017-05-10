Rollover crash snarls traffic on approach to I-5, SR 16

An SUV ended up on its roof after a collision Wednesday afternoon on South Sprague Avenue in Tacoma.
The crash happened under the South 25th Street overpass about 3 p.m., near the approaches to Interstate 5 and state Route 16.
Two vehicles were involved; the SUV that ended up on its roof also had heavy damage to its driver’s side, and the pickup that hit it had its grille and front bumper thrown into its bed.
After the driver was out of the SUV, a Washington State Patrol trooper used his cruiser to push it from the middle of the street.
The driver of the SUV was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries, State Patrol spokeswoman Shaneka Phillips said.
Traffic backed up on southbound Sprague Avenue because of the incident.
