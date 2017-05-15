Local

May 15, 2017 7:23 AM

Semi plows into Roy home

By Stacia Glenn

sglenn@thenewstribune.com

A semitrailer plowed into a Roy home Sunday after the driver suffered a medical emergency, according to the State Patrol.

The house in the 34000 block of state Route 507 suffered significant damage but was still stable. One person was inside the home when it was hit, but suffered no injuries.

The 44-year-old driver was traveling north on SR 507 when he lost control and struck the home, breaking through a wall.

He was taken to a hospital and listed in stable condition.

Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653

