Shark bites diver at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium

A sandbar shark bit the finger of a diver doing maintenance at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium Monday.
The diver, a trained volunteer, was taken to Tacoma General Hospital.
His condition was unknown, but officials said he was alert and conscious after the 9:30 a.m. incident.
This is the first shark bite at Point Defiance since the shark exhibit opened in 1989.
The zoo has canceled all open water dives until the Diving Control Board reviews what happened. The board is comprised of certified dive safety officers and instructors.
The volunteer diver was in the water with a dive safety officer when the 4-foot long sandbar shark bit him.
It’s unclear what prompted the shark to bite him, but the dive safety officer said it was behaving normally prior to the encounter.
The shark will remain in the 225,000-gallon South Pacific Aquarium exhibit.
