Drew Perine Staff photographer

May 18, 2017 8:36 AM

Man found dead after Tacoma house fire

By Stacia Glenn

sglenn@thenewstribune.com

A Tacoma man and his two dogs died in a house fire early Thursday.

The man, in his late 60s, has not been identified.

Central Pierce firefighters were called to the home in the 12200 block of Steele Street South about 1:30 a.m.

“When we arrived, there was fire through the roof and it was heavily involved,” spokesman Guy Overby said.

After the fire was extinguished, crews found the man’s body inside the front door.

“It looked like he was trying to get out and didn’t make it,” Overby said.

His wife escaped on her own, investigators said. She was not injured.

The couple’s two dogs were also found dead inside the house.

It’s not yet known what started the fire.

Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653

