Where were you on May 18, 1980? Mount St. Helens was blowing its top

It’s the 37th anniversary of when Mount St. Helens erupted, killing 57 people.

The eruption on May 18, 1980, caused the largest landslide in recorded history, knocked down trees 17 miles away, stripped nearly all vegetation from more than 230 square miles and caused more than $1 billion in damages.

37 years ago today, the GOES-3 satellite captured this imagery of the Mount St. Helens eruption! Learn more @ https://t.co/BzLSvTGk6h pic.twitter.com/AHaWmzpb7o — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) May 18, 2017

“Though the eruptions forever changed the lives of many people, it also created new and surprising opportunities for life as well as a completely novel perspective on volcanic eruptions,” Mount St. Helens Institute wrote Thursday on its Facebook page.

They posted a series of photographs showing the eruption and the resulting damage.

A webcam Thursday showed the snow-capped volcano peaking out above a layers of clouds.