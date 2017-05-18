In this July 22, 1980 file photo, Mount St. Helens erupts in Washington state. As the 30th anniversary of the eruption approaches on May 18, 2010, scientists are still learning from studying how the area devastated by the blast continues to recover from the eruption.
In this July 22, 1980 file photo, Mount St. Helens erupts in Washington state. As the 30th anniversary of the eruption approaches on May 18, 2010, scientists are still learning from studying how the area devastated by the blast continues to recover from the eruption. Jack Smith The Associated Press file, 1980
May 18, 2017

Where were you on May 18, 1980? Mount St. Helens was blowing its top

By Stacia Glenn

It’s the 37th anniversary of when Mount St. Helens erupted, killing 57 people.

The eruption on May 18, 1980, caused the largest landslide in recorded history, knocked down trees 17 miles away, stripped nearly all vegetation from more than 230 square miles and caused more than $1 billion in damages.

“Though the eruptions forever changed the lives of many people, it also created new and surprising opportunities for life as well as a completely novel perspective on volcanic eruptions,” Mount St. Helens Institute wrote Thursday on its Facebook page.

They posted a series of photographs showing the eruption and the resulting damage.

A webcam Thursday showed the snow-capped volcano peaking out above a layers of clouds.

