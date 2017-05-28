A climber fell into a crevasse as she was descending Mount Rainier on Saturday. She’s recovering at a Puyallup hospital.
A climber fell into a crevasse as she was descending Mount Rainier on Saturday. She’s recovering at a Puyallup hospital. Debbie Cockrell Staff file, 2016
A climber fell into a crevasse as she was descending Mount Rainier on Saturday. She’s recovering at a Puyallup hospital. Debbie Cockrell Staff file, 2016

Local

May 28, 2017 3:34 PM

Injured climber spends night on Mount Rainier after fall into deep crevasse

By Craig Sailor

csailor@thenewstribune.com

A climber is recovering in a Puyallup hospital on Sunday after falling 100 feet into a crevasse near the summit of Mount Rainier Saturday.

Rangers at the national park retrieved the 24-year-old woman at the 12,300 foot level of the Emmons Glacier, on the mountain’s east side, park officials said in a statement.

The woman was descending with two others using either skis or a snowboard when she fell.

Officials at Mount Rainier learned about the accident Saturday afternoon via a 911 cell phone call.

Six rescuers were brought to the side using the park’s helicopter. They used ropes to reach the climber before night. She was injured but responsive.

Two rangers spent the night with the injured woman. Her companions and other rescuers descended Saturday.

The climber was plucked from the mountain around 11 a.m. Sunday via helicopter.

The woman has pelvic and back injuries and head lacerations, the park said. She was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Puyallup.

Craig Sailor: 253-597-8541, @crsailor

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Gray Middle School bonsai club uprooted by vandals

Gray Middle School bonsai club uprooted by vandals 1:17

Gray Middle School bonsai club uprooted by vandals
Man who fired 48 shots at Tacoma gas station sentenced in court 0:53

Man who fired 48 shots at Tacoma gas station sentenced in court
Cop dances with students at Tacoma high school 0:36

Cop dances with students at Tacoma high school

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos