Mary Kay Letourneau separates from her husband and former student

Mary Kay Letourneau’s husband has filed for separation from his former sixth grade teacher who served a prison term for their affair that started when he was 12.
Vili Fualaau, now 33, filed for legal separation earlier this month, according to TMZ.
The Seattle couple jumped into the national spotlight in 1997 after Letourneau was jailed for raping Fualaau, who was her student at Burien’s Shorewood Elementary School. She was pregnant with Fualaau’s first child at the time.
Letourneau pleaded guilty to two charges of child rape and served more than seven years in prison. When she was released in 2005, she and Fualaau petitioned a King County judge to lift an order barring them from seeing each other.
They married in 2005 and have two daughters together.
Letourneau, now 55, was a married mother of four when she began a sexual relationship with Fualaau.
