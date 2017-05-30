AP
AP

Local

May 30, 2017 1:25 PM

Mary Kay Letourneau separates from her husband and former student

By Stacia Glenn

sglenn@thenewstribune.com

Mary Kay Letourneau’s husband has filed for separation from his former sixth grade teacher who served a prison term for their affair that started when he was 12.

Vili Fualaau, now 33, filed for legal separation earlier this month, according to TMZ.

The Seattle couple jumped into the national spotlight in 1997 after Letourneau was jailed for raping Fualaau, who was her student at Burien’s Shorewood Elementary School. She was pregnant with Fualaau’s first child at the time.

Letourneau pleaded guilty to two charges of child rape and served more than seven years in prison. When she was released in 2005, she and Fualaau petitioned a King County judge to lift an order barring them from seeing each other.

They married in 2005 and have two daughters together.

Letourneau, now 55, was a married mother of four when she began a sexual relationship with Fualaau.

Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

‘A recovery effort now’ for man who fell into Puyallup River

‘A recovery effort now’ for man who fell into Puyallup River 1:13

‘A recovery effort now’ for man who fell into Puyallup River

Water leak by electrical vault in Wright Park 0:14

Water leak by electrical vault in Wright Park
Vaughn celebrates fallen veterans in annual Aisle of Honor ceremony 1:23

Vaughn celebrates fallen veterans in annual Aisle of Honor ceremony

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos