Search suspended for man missing in Puyallup River

Sumner police have suspended the search for a Tacoma man who fell into the Puyallup River on Monday, the city announced on Twitter.
The 46-year-old man fell into the river about 5:15 p.m. Monday east of the confluence of the Puyallup and White rivers.
Search crews looked for the man for parts of three days but were unable to find him.
The man will now be considered a missing person, city spokeswoman Carmen Palmer said.
“This isn’t just closing the book, it’s closing the swiftwater rescue portion,” Palmer said.
The man had been fishing with family near the Sumner Link Trail when he slipped and fell into the Puyallup River.
Rescue crews from Puyallup, Sumner, Pierce County, and Central Pierce and East Pierce fire departments helped to search for the man. The Coast Guard also dispatched a helicopter to search for him.
