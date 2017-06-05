Woman pulled from under minivan on Chambers Creek Road

Firefighters don’t know if a minivan was involved in a wreck but they found the driver trapped underneath it Monday afternoon at Sunnyside Beach.
Whatever happened at the scene left the female driver trapped underneath the vehicle and with serious injuries.
Firefighters found the vehicle on Chambers Creek Road in Steilacoom when they arrived at about 4 p.m
“We’re not even sure she hit anything,” said West Pierce Fire & Rescue spokeswoman Jenny Weekes.
Crews used their equipment to lift the vehicle off the woman. She was transported in serious condition to a local trauma hospital.
The accident had Chambers Creek Road at Western Road closed for nearly an hour.
Road closed in Steilacoom at Sunnyside Beach. 1 patient transported in serious condition after vehicle accident. Road will be opened shortly— West Pierce Fire (@WestPierce) June 5, 2017
Craig Sailor: 253-597-8541, @crsailor
Comments