June 08, 2017 11:59 AM

Watch out for man with fake Tacoma Public Utilities badge

By Stacia Glenn

A man with a fake utilities badge may be knocking on your door, Tacoma Public Utilities warned on its Facebook page.

The warning stemmed from a recent incident in Frederickson where a scammer tried to talk his way inside a customer’s house and presented a fake badge.

The customer sensed something was amiss and asked the worker to leave after noticing there was no marked TPU vehicle.

“We’re concerned for our customers’ safety,” TPU spokeswoman Norah Doyle told Q13.

The agency said its utility workers will always have a vehicle marked with a TPU logo and a badge with their employee number and a phone number to call and verify their employment.

“Unless utility workers have an appointment with you, they do not need to enter your home,” according to the warning.

Officials said they suspect the posers are trying to canvas the home so they can later return and break in.

“It’s scary stuff,” David Quinlan of the Better Business Bureau told Q13, adding that “we expect it to spike in the next few months.”

