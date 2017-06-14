Do you live in one of America’s best towns?

Phew. Tacoma remains a well-kept secret.
The city was passed over for Seattle by Outside Magazine on this year’s list of “America’s best towns ever.”
Seattle and 24 other cities are honored in the magazine’s July 2017 issue, which hits newsstands Tuesday.
Seattle was dubbed “Best Big City with Bona Fide Adventure.”
Although readers are usually asked to vote for their favorite adventure towns, a “council of experts” was gathered to single out this year’s winners.
Cities were judged on proximity to adventure, lively food-and-drink scenes, a kid-friendly environment and inclusivity of people from all backgrounds.
The magazine wrote this about Seattle:
Best Big City with Bona Fide Adventure: Seattle is almost entirely surrounded by water. Then there are the mountains. The Cascades to the east top out at 14,411-foot Mount Rainier, while views of the Olympics to the west can be had from your deck (median household income: $71,000).
Here are the other winners:
▪ Best Multi-Sport Town - Bend, Oregon
▪ Best Unsung Mountain Town - Salida, Colorado
▪ Best Climbing Hamlet to Call Home Before It’s Too Late: Bishop, California
▪ The Shoo-In - Charleston, South Carolina; Flagstaff, Arizona; Austin, Texas; and Missoula, Montana
▪ Best City for Making the Most of Summer - Anchorage, Alaska
▪ Best Place to Forget About Time Completely - Kona, Hawaii
▪ Best Rocky Mountain Secret - Boise, Idaho
▪ Best Low-Key Hideout - Reno, Nevada
▪ Best Place of Sunshine, Food and Beaches - San Luis Obispo, California
▪ Best Place to Bike-Commute Year-Round - Minneapolis and Saint Paul, Minnesota
▪ Best Top-End Food in Zero-Degree Weather - Portland, Maine
▪ Best Paddling in the Gulf - Saint Petersburg, Florida
▪ Best Combination of Mountains and Margaritas - Sante Fe, New Mexico
▪ Best River Town - Grand Rapids, Michigan
▪ Best Mix of Barbecue and Biking - Kansas City, Missouri
▪ Best Southern Renaissance - Birmingham, Alabama
▪ Best Makeover from Pit Stop to Playgrounds - Spearfish, South Dakota
▪ The Best Rebirth of the American Dream - Dayton, Ohio
▪ Best Place to Ride Singletrack Past World-Class Art - Bentonville, Arkansas
▪ Best Summer Day - Asheville, North Carolina
▪ Best Bike-To-Happy-Hour Town - Fort Collins, Colorado
