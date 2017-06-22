Woman who may have dementia missing since eviction

Lakewood police are attempting to locate a woman who has been missing since being evicted from her apartment earlier this month.
Lillian “Diane” Davis Dinsmore was last seen June 9 at her former apartment in the 11000 block of Kendrick Street Southwest, where she had lived for 23 years.
Dinsmore, 67, is 5 feet tall and 155 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She may suffer from dementia.
Friends told police Dinsmore has recently been seen at Bridgeport Way Southwest and 108th Street Southwest, and at the state Route 512 park-and-ride lot on South Tacoma Way. She may have had a red suitcase with her.
Anyone with information about Dinsmore’s whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Les Bunton at 253-830-5015 or Det. Todd Jordan at 253-606-6178.
