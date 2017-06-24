Fire reduces waterfront home to rubble

All that’s left is a chimney.
A waterfront home in Wauna went up in flames Saturday morning and burned to the ground.
The Key Peninsula Fire Department was dispatched to the home in the 8900 block of 128th Street Northwest about 9:15 a.m., Chief Guy Allen said.
They came down the long driveway to find much of the home in flames and took a defensive approach to save two nearby structures, Allen said.
“Whatever happened, it happened pretty fast,” Allen said.
Firefighters from Gig Harbor and Kitsap County joined Key Peninsula fire crews to fight the fire. The West Pierce Fire & Rescue boat Endeavor also assisted, pumping water from Puget Sound to crews.
There are no fire hydrants near the home, Allen said.
“It looks like it’s probalby going to be a total loss of a beachfront home,” he added.
Pierce County fire marshals are investigating the cause of the blaze.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
