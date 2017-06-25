Man dies after being pulled from Lake Kapowsin

UPDATE: The man pulled from Lake Kapowsin died at Good Samaritan Hospital in Puyallup at approximately 6:15 p.m., according to Sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer.
A man who tried to retrieve something floating in Lake Kapowsin and nearly drowned Sunday has died.
The man was fishing along the shore of the lake near Orville Road East around 5 p.m., with his 12 year old son, said Graham Fire & Rescue Assistant Chief Steve Richards.
The man, 45, spotted a child’s flotation device or possibly a toy on the lake and swam out to retrieve it.
“When he got it he started going under,” Richards said.
That’s when his son sprang into action.
“The only thing this kid could do is run up to the road and flag someone down,” Richards said.
A passing motorist tried to call 911 but cell phone reception was difficult, Richards said.
Other fishermen and citizens pulled the victim from the water and began performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation.
It’s estimated the victim was under water for five minutes, said Pierce County Sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer.
Graham fire crews were already near the lake, Richards said, after responding to an auto accident. But, they had trouble locating the scene due to difficult communications and the remote location.
The man was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital in Puyallup in critical condition, Richards said.
Lake Kapowsin is between Graham and Eatonville.
