Father who died after being pulled from Lake Kapowsin identified

A father who drowned trying to retrieve a toy from Lake Kapowsin has been identified as Anthony Fuentes.
Officials said Fuentes, 44, of Spanaway was fishing at the lake with his 12-year-old son when he spotted something floating in the water about 5 p.m. Sunday.
He swam out to retrieve the item but started going under the water, sending his son sprinting to nearly Orville Road East to flag down a passerby for help.
A driver called 911 while several others pulled Fuentes from the water and started CPR.
Graham firefighters arrived to continue CPR and take Fuentes to Good Samaritan Hospital in Puyallup.
He died shortly afterward.
Fuentes was underwater for about five minutes, Pierce County sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said.
Lake Kapowsin is between Graham and Eatonville.
