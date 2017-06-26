Semi hit barrier on I-5, critically injuring 1 and causing miles-long traffic backup

A semi struck a barrier on Interstate 5 in Lakewood Monday morning, critically injuring one person and causing traffic backups.
The crash took place about 8:15 a.m. in the southbound lanes near the Bridgeport Way exit.
Troopers said a 46-year-old man suffered a medical emergency and lost control of the truck, hitting the jersey barrier and pushing it onto the shoulder of the northbound lanes.
A nurse was among several people who stopped to help after the accident and started CPR. West Pierce firefighters arrived soon after and took the man to Madigan Army Medical Center.
One southbound lane in that area is expected to remain closed for some time, trooper Brooke Bova said.
Cars can still get by but the State Patrol recommends alternative routes. Traffic is backed up several miles, the state Department of Transportation said.
We've got some pretty rough backups through Lakewood. Delay travel on I-5 if possible. pic.twitter.com/xMrmpwZmbg— WSDOT Tacoma Traffic (@wsdot_tacoma) June 26, 2017
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
