Orca researchers need all the poop they can get. These dogs help them find it

Meet the poop-sniffing dog helping researchers save whales Jack, a rescue dog with Conservation Canines, trains for the first day on a boat in the Puget Sound to track feces of endangered killer whales for scientific research. He is a part of the Center for Conservation Biology at the University of Washington. Jack, a rescue dog with Conservation Canines, trains for the first day on a boat in the Puget Sound to track feces of endangered killer whales for scientific research. He is a part of the Center for Conservation Biology at the University of Washington. Brittany Peterson/McClatchy

