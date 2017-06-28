It may feel awful, but Washington commute times don’t rank in top 10

Traffic in Washington is a regular headache, but it could be worse.
Washingtonians spend an average of 27.1 minutes commuting to work each day, Overflow Data estimates using new data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
That makes us 12th in the nation.
The longest commute is in New York with an average of 33.1 minutes. The fastest is in North Dakota with an average of 16.6 minutes.
Long commutes in the Tacoma-Seattle area could be due to the increasing number of people who spend more than 90 minutes driving from home to work, a faction known as mega-commuters.
That number jumped by 72 percent from 2015 to 2015, according to The Seattle Times.
Census data shows about 57,000 people in the Seattle area endured commutes that long in 2015, which is up nearly 24,000 since 2010.
