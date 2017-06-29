Dad drowns on Sunday. Mom gets eviction notice Monday.

The day after a father drowned trying to retrieve his son’s raft on Lake Kapowsin, his family was given an eviction notice.
Kassi Fuentes now is trying to plan her husband’s funeral, figure out where to move with their two sons and pack up a home filled with memories. She has until Saturday to get out.
“I’m just so lost and scared,” she wrote on Facebook. “Anthony always had a solution, he always fixed everything. He never taught me how to fix this. I just don’t know what to do.”
Anthony Fuentes, 44, died Sunday, after a day of fishing with his youngest son on the shores of Lake Kapowsin between Graham and Eatonville.
It’s the same lake where his brother and mother drowned 38 years ago.
“It’s unbelievable,” said his sister, Cathie Eckdahl.
Anthony Fuentes went into the water after his 12-year-old son’s new raft floated away. At some point, he ran into trouble and started going underwater.
His son tried to swim out and help but Fuentes waved him off, insisting the boy instead go flag down a passerby on nearby Orville Road East to get help.
Authorities estimate Fuentes was underwater for about five minutes before several people pulled him to the shore. Poor cell phone signal and confusing directions to where Fuentes was meant firefighters took a few extra minutes to reach him.
Fuentes was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Puyallup, where he died.
His youngest son never left his side.
Loved ones said Fuentes was a hard-working man who held down three jobs and devoted every spare moment to his wife and two sons, ages 12 and 14.
“My brother was a hard worker. He never took time for himself,” Eckdahl said. “He was a good man, selfless. It was about everybody else and what he could do to help anybody else.”
Now, his family is trying to figure out how to get by without his help.
A GoFundMe page has raised $2,300 to help pay for Fuentes’ funeral expenses and assist his wife and sons.
