Budget deal raises the state property tax to pay for school overhaul

Democratic state Rep. June Robinson, standing, talks with fellow Democratic budget negotiators, Reps. Kristine Lytton and Timm Ormsby, seated right, and staff in the House wings before heading into a meeting to brief fellow lawmakers on the details of a state budget deal, Thursday, June 29, 2017, Olympia, Wash. A new two-year budget must be signed into law by midnight Friday in order to avoid a partial state government shutdown. (AP Photo/Rachel La Corte) Rachel La Corte AP