Four big trucks and trailers go up in flames. Damage in millions

Four semitrailers burned in an early morning fire Tuesday in Pacific. The loss in equipment is estimated at up to $2 million.
Crews from the Valley Regional Fire Authority and East Pierce Fire & Rescue responded at 2:43 a.m. to a reported commercial building fire.
What they actually found when they arrived in the 1200 block of Valentine Avenue was four fully involved semitrailers.
Additional photo from fire in Pacific
Fire crews kept the fire from spreading to other vehicles and nearby structures.
There were no injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, the Fire Authority said.
The Environmental Protection Agency has been notified due to fuel and other contaminants at the scene.
