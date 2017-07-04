A stubborn fire continues on the top floor of a building in The Boulders at Puget Sound apartment complex in University Place on July 4, 2017.
A stubborn fire continues on the top floor of a building in The Boulders at Puget Sound apartment complex in University Place on July 4, 2017. Drew Perine dperine@thenewstribune.com
A stubborn fire continues on the top floor of a building in The Boulders at Puget Sound apartment complex in University Place on July 4, 2017. Drew Perine dperine@thenewstribune.com

Local

July 04, 2017 6:09 PM

Fire causes partial roof collapse at University Place apartments

By Candice Ruud

cruud@thenewstribune.com

A 12-unit apartment building in University Place went up in flames Tuesday afternoon, resulting in a partial roof collapse, Tacoma fire officials said.

The two-alarm fire at 2602 Westridge Ave. West started at about 4 p.m. and caused damage to all 12 apartments in the building, but no one was believed to be hurt or missing, said Tacoma Fire Department spokesman Joe Meinecke. By 5:45 p.m., the fire had been mostly contained but firefighters were still working to control hot spots.

When first responders arrived, they were greeted by flames and smoke coming out of the back side of one building at the Boulders at Puget Sound apartment complex. The fire climbed to the third floor and into the roof and spread laterally, and crews had to be called out of the building as the roof partially collapsed, Meinecke said.

There is heavy damage to the middle and upper floor of the apartment building, he said.

The American Red Cross was requested to come to the scene to help those displaced by the fire, and Meinecke said apartment management was trying to help place people as well.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Candice Ruud: 253-597-8441, @candiceruud

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Stunt pilot flies biplane around the Tacoma area

Stunt pilot flies biplane around the Tacoma area 1:42

Stunt pilot flies biplane around the Tacoma area
The chemistry of fireworks 1:39

The chemistry of fireworks
Crews remove derailed Amtrak train from Chambers Bay causeway 1:07

Crews remove derailed Amtrak train from Chambers Bay causeway

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos