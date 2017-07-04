Fire causes partial roof collapse at University Place apartments

A 12-unit apartment building in University Place went up in flames Tuesday afternoon, resulting in a partial roof collapse, Tacoma fire officials said.
The two-alarm fire at 2602 Westridge Ave. West started at about 4 p.m. and caused damage to all 12 apartments in the building, but no one was believed to be hurt or missing, said Tacoma Fire Department spokesman Joe Meinecke. By 5:45 p.m., the fire had been mostly contained but firefighters were still working to control hot spots.
When first responders arrived, they were greeted by flames and smoke coming out of the back side of one building at the Boulders at Puget Sound apartment complex. The fire climbed to the third floor and into the roof and spread laterally, and crews had to be called out of the building as the roof partially collapsed, Meinecke said.
There is heavy damage to the middle and upper floor of the apartment building, he said.
The American Red Cross was requested to come to the scene to help those displaced by the fire, and Meinecke said apartment management was trying to help place people as well.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
