In this file photo, a sign warns of a toxic algae problem in Waughop Lake in 2016. The Tacoma-Pierce Health Department issued caution advisories Monday for both Waughop and Spanaway lakes.
Local

July 05, 2017 12:58 PM

Toxic scum health advisory issued for two Pierce County lakes

By Craig Sailor

csailor@thenewstribune.com

Just as summer weather is settling in, two Pierce County lakes have been declared unsafe for people and pets.

Health officials say toxic algae was found in Spanaway and Waughop lakes.

The Tacoma-Pierce Health Department issued caution advisories Monday for both lakes.

The advisories say:

  • Do not swim or water ski in areas of scum
  • Don’t drink lake water
  • Keep animals way
  • Clean fish well and discard guts
  • Avoid boating in scummy areas

If you or your animals get sick unexpectedly, contact your doctor or vet.

Spanaway Lake is a large body of water located east of Joint Base Lews McChord and west of state Route 7.

Waughop Lake is located within Fort Steilacoom Park and has had a recent rash of pollution problems.

Craig Sailor: 253-597-8541, @crsailor

