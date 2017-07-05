Toxic scum health advisory issued for two Pierce County lakes

Just as summer weather is settling in, two Pierce County lakes have been declared unsafe for people and pets.
Health officials say toxic algae was found in Spanaway and Waughop lakes.
The Tacoma-Pierce Health Department issued caution advisories Monday for both lakes.
The advisories say:
- Do not swim or water ski in areas of scum
- Don’t drink lake water
- Keep animals way
- Clean fish well and discard guts
- Avoid boating in scummy areas
If you or your animals get sick unexpectedly, contact your doctor or vet.
Spanaway Lake is a large body of water located east of Joint Base Lews McChord and west of state Route 7.
Waughop Lake is located within Fort Steilacoom Park and has had a recent rash of pollution problems.
Craig Sailor: 253-597-8541, @crsailor
Comments