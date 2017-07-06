Teen thought he could step to next bridge, police believe. He died on sandbar below

A 16-year-old boy died early Thursday after mistakenly leaping over the rail of a Puyallup bridge and falling 30 feet to a sandbar below.
The teen has not been identified.
Police said he and a 15-year-old friend were walking along the North Meridian Bridge in the 1120 block of N. Meridian Street when the teen jumped over the railing about 3:50 a.m.
He likely thought the two bridges were connected, Capt. Scott Engle said.
The teen landed on a sandbar along the Puyallup River.
Someone called 911 and the first officers on scene started CPR until firefighters arrived.
The teen was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
