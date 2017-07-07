A man crossing Pacific Highway East in Fife was killed after being hit by two cars, including an off-dutry King County sheriff's deputy. Peter Haley phaley@thenewstribune.com
July 07, 2017 7:23 AM

Pedestrian killed after being hit by 2 cars in Fife

By Stacia Glenn

sglenn@thenewstribune.com

A man died early Friday after being struck by two vehicles, including an off-duty sheriff’s deputy, as he walked on a Fife road.

The victim has not been identified.

He was likely crossing Pacific Highway East when a King County sheriff’s deputy driving home hit him about 2 a.m. A second car also struck the man.

Investigators said speed and alcohol are not believed to be involved.

The 2300 block of Pacific Highway East doesn’t have streetlights or crosswalks and the deputy said he didn’t see the pedestrian.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police shut down part of the road while they investigated. It reopened about 8 a.m.

Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653

