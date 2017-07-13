Local

July 13, 2017 11:59 AM

26 days without rain leads to a burn ban

By Stacia Glenn

A burn ban goes into effect Saturday for all of unincorporated Pierce County.

The continued lack of rain in the South Sound prompted the ban, which applies to all outdoor burning. It does not apply to fires in established fire pits at approved campgrounds.

Gas and propane self-contained stoves and barbecues are allowed.

Thursday marks the 26th day in a row of the area’s dry streak. The last measurable rain fell June 17, the National Weather Service said.

The record for lack of rain at Sea-Tac Airport was set in 1951, with 51 consecutive days.

