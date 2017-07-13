Casey Kasem’s widow alleges ‘human trafficking’ in grievance against Tacoma attorney

Fallout from the fight between Casey Kasem’s widow and three of the radio personality’s adult children has reached the Washington State Bar Association.
Jeannie Kasem said Thursday she filed a grievance with the bar this week, alleging that Tacoma attorney Scott Winship was part of “racketeering” to “human traffic” her husband before his death in June 2014.
Winship did not return phone or email messages from The News Tribune on Thursday.
He represented Kerri Kasem, Casey Kasem’s daughter from another marriage, after Jeannie Kasem moved her husband from California to Silverdale in 2014.
The children from the previous marriage feuded with their father’s wife about his care and access to the “American Top 40” host as his health worsened, until he died at a Gig Harbor Hospital at age 82.
A court ultimately gave Kerri Kasem authority over her father’s health-care decisions, as he suffered from a condition called Lewy Body dementia.
The News Tribune became aware of the 27-page grievance when Jeannie Kasem’s representatives sent it to media outlets this week.
A Bar Association spokeswoman said she couldn’t confirm whether a grievance had been filed against Winship, because the documents are confidential.
Jeannie Kasem filed a wrongful death suit against the three children and others last month in U.S. District Court in Washington.
The suit and the bar grievance allege Casey Kasem died as part of a “homicidal guardianship scam.”
She alleges in the grievance that Winship “misled” a Kitsap County judge, who allowed Casey Kasem to be taken from Silverdale to St. Anthony Hospital in Gig Harbor for a medical evaluation, where he later died.
“Scott Winship was racketeering with Los Angeles attorneys to human traffic Casey Kasem for commercial gain through their depraved homicidal guardianship scam,” the grievance states.
It also says the court-ordered medical evaluation was done by a doctor who is married to Winship’s paralegal.
Kerri Kasem told the Los Angeles Times last month that the actions the children took were court-ordered, and that the suit was a ploy for media attention.
“For her to say we unplugged him — we tried everything we could to save him,” she said of allegations in the lawsuit. “These lies are so awful. It’s so awful to hear this.”
Asked why she filed the grievance against Winship, Jeannie Kasem said Thursday: “The Bar Association is very powerful. And they operate and police their own, so they say. It’s important to speak out and to tell the truth as to what happens to somebody when an attorney acts the way that Scott Winship did.”
