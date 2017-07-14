1 dead in motorcycle crash on I-5 in Lakewood

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:31 Scene of fatal motorcycle accident on I-5 Pause 0:49 Do you have expensive tastes? Then this house is definitely for you. 2:29 Multimillion dollar mansion headed to auction block 0:19 Oregon motorists get slimed by truckload of eels 1:08 Goodbye 'Mr. Mac'. A Hilltop apparel icon remembered 1:41 Rare horn stolen from Hilltop garage 0:16 Stinky scene of a septic truck rollover 1:44 Goats and yoga an added twist in Gig Harbor 3:18 The Fate of the Furious 0:42 Sentencing of man who killed brother at their Spanaway home Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

One person was killed Friday when a motorcycle and car collided on northbound Interstate 5 in Lakewood, according to the State Patrol. Joshua Bessex jbessex@gateline.com

One person was killed Friday when a motorcycle and car collided on northbound Interstate 5 in Lakewood, according to the State Patrol. Joshua Bessex jbessex@gateline.com