1 dead in motorcycle crash on I-5 in Lakewood

One person was killed Friday when a motorcycle crashed into the back of a car on northbound Interstate 5 in Lakewood, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The crash occurred about 11:30 a.m. near Berkeley Avenue Southwest.
The motorcycle rolled into the rear of a vehicle that had stopped in heavy traffic, Trooper Brooke Bova said. The 23-year-old man riding the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.
A separate two-car collision followed on northbound I-5. One of the drivers involved in that collision performed CPR on the motorcyclist until medics arrived but was unable to resuscitate him, Bova said.
Several lanes were blocked and traffic was backing up in both directions, the state Department of Transportation reported. Northbound I-5 did not fully reopen until about 2:15 p.m.
