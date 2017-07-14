He left his friends on a Mount Rainier trail. They heard the rockfall that killed him

A 75-year-old hiker died Thursday after falling rocks hit him while near a popular trail in Mount Rainier National Park.
Burt Meyers and three friends hiked to the top of Eagle Peak in the Tatoosh Range, a moderate seven-mile trek that offers up-close views of the mountain.
Near the summit, Meyers chose to leave his group about 1:30 p.m. to “travel cross-country,” according to the park service.
Spokeswoman Patti Wold said she wasn’t sure if the hiker was continuing on to neighboring Chutla Peak but believes Meyers was on the trail side of the peak facing Longmire.
Several people heard rockfall about 2:30 p.m. and were able to report it to rangers two hours later.
A helicopter was used to search for the missing hiker, who was found amidst the fallen rocks. Meyers, from Olympia, was pronounced dead at the scene.
