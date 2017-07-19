The house was destroyed in a fire. They don’t know if an elderly woman was inside

A Federal Way house was destroyed in a fire early Wednesday and fire officials have not been able to locate an elderly woman who lived there.
Firefighters were called about 5 a.m. to the 700 block of Southwest 310th Street and found the home fully engulfed by flames and smoke.
They were able to put out the fire after more than an hour, but haven’t been able to do a full search to determine if anyone was inside.
Neighbors told KIRO a woman in her 80s lived there with her adult son, who firefighters do not believe was home at the time. They are searching for the woman.
It was not immediately known what started the blaze.
