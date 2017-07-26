Embattled Evergreen professor Bret Weinstein plans to sue college

A lawyer for Bret Weinstein has filed paperwork indicating that the professor plans to sue The Evergreen State College in Olympia.
Joe Shaeffer with MacDonald Hoague & Bayless in Seattle filed a tort claim on July 5 with the state Department of Enterprise Services Office of Risk Management, according to documents obtained by The Olympian. The claim is on behalf of Weinstein, and his wife, Heather Heying.
“In general, filing a tort claim is a prerequisite to filing a suit against the state,” said Enterprise Services spokeswoman Linda Kent.
Weinstein teaches biology and Heying teaches anthropology at Evergreen. Together, they plan to seek $3.85 million in damages, Kent said.
Weinstein has criticized college officials for the way they handled recent protests and student unrest on the campus over allegations of institutional racism.
“The college isn’t going to comment on pending litigation,” Evergreen spokesman Zach Powers told The Olympian.
Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton
Comments