Child, 7, nearly drowns in Metro Parks Tacoma pool

An unresponsive 7-year-old was rescued from a Tacoma pool Thursday afternoon, according to Metro Parks Tacoma.
The incident happened at the Stewart Heights Pool, 402 E. 56th St.
A lifeguard saw the unresponsive child and pulled them out to begin CPR, a news release stated. Other lifeguards, Tacoma police and Tacoma firefighters helped revive the child, who is now hospitalized.
The pool was closed after the incident.
The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department has inspected the pool and met with staff, the release said, and no violations were found.
The child was visiting the pool as part of a day camp not affiliated with Metro Parks Tacoma.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
