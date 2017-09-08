‘Who is Tacoma?’ Fight over future of the port might very well tell

More Videos 0:54 PLU professor argues classics study more than 'discipline of dead white men' Pause 1:03 Wildfire ash leaving messy residue on Pierce County vehicles 0:41 UW coach Chris Petersens post game opening statement after Montana win 3:07 Pete Carroll on Seahawks' readiness for Packers, how Sheldon Richardson is fitting in 0:52 UW wide receiver Dante Pettis on his seventh career punt return for a TD against Montana 1:18 Family tells court about Bonney Lake woman fatally shot by neighbor aiming at car thief 0:49 UW wide receiver Chico McClatcher after Montana game: "As a whole offense we took a step ahead" 1:56 Webcam in Saint Maarten captures full force of Irma 1:19 Saga of Hilltop man’s stolen sousaphone ends on a mysterious note 1:22 Bonney Lake teen sentenced for crash that killed best friend Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Liquid natural gas pipeline construction in Fife draw noisy protesters Dozens of protesters turned out Monday, July 17, 2017, to march against the construction of the Puget Sound Energy’s liquid natural gas pipeline in Fife. Dozens of protesters turned out Monday, July 17, 2017, to march against the construction of the Puget Sound Energy’s liquid natural gas pipeline in Fife. Candice Ruud cruud@thenewstribune.com

