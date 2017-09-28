Exterior of the Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma where a hunger strike is taking place among many detainees.
Exterior of the Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma where a hunger strike is taking place among many detainees. Alan Berner The Seattle Times

2nd lawsuit argues that Northwest Detention Center must pay minimum wage

Associated Press

September 28, 2017 01:30 PM

UPDATED September 29, 2017 08:07 AM

SEATTLE

A second lawsuit is challenging the failure of one of the nation's largest private immigration jails to pay detainees minimum wage for the work they perform.

Former detainee Chao Chen filed the class-action federal lawsuit Tuesday against The GEO Group, the for-profit company that operates the Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma. Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson sued the company in state court last week, alleging violations of Washington's minimum wage law.

GEO says the center has a volunteer work program and minimum wages rates and standards specified exclusively by the federal government under standards set for detainees in 2011.

The company pays $1 per day to detainees for kitchen, cleaning and janitorial tasks at the 1,500-bed facility. Chen, a Chinese citizen who was detained from 2014 to 2016, is a legal permanent resident of the U.S. and lives in Renton.

