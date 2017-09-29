What stinks? It might be your new scratch-and-sniff utility bill

John Hander, supervisor of a Gas First Response Team from Puget Sound Energy, sprays a soap solution on the joint where a supply pipe connects to the gas meter of a home in Tehaleh, February 10, 2017. If bubbles are continuously produced afterward, that reveals a leak. Puget Sound Energy is including scratch-and-sniff brochures with bills in an effort to help customers identify natural gas leaks. Peter Haley Staff file