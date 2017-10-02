The first razor clam digging of the season is scheduled for Friday and Saturday. First, tests have to show they’re safe from paralytic shellfish poisoning.
Local

Razor clam season opens Friday at 4 Washington beaches

By Craig Sailor

csailor@thenewstribune.com

October 02, 2017

UPDATED October 06, 2017 08:57 AM

The first razor clam dig of the season in Washington begins Friday and continues Saturday.

Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis and Mocrocks will be open to clammers.

The opening was announced Tuesday after new tests showed the clams were safe to consume.

The Washington coast has been closed to clam digging and other shellfish harvesting because of marine toxins that cause paralytic shellfish poisoning.

The green light for digging was given when new testing showed safe levels, the state Department of Fish and Wildlife said Tuesday afternoon.

Craig Sailor: 253-597-8541

