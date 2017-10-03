Pedestrian seriously injured in rollover wreck, State Patrol says

A pedestrian was hit and seriously injured Tuesday afternoon after a rollover wreck in Graham, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The wreck happened in the 26400 block of Meridian East (state Route 161), State Patrol spokeswoman Brooke Bova said. The northbound lanes of Meridian were closed about 4:15 p.m., and traffic was later alternating there.
The 62-year-old pedestrian appeared to be picking up something in traffic when he was struck, he said.
The man suffered a compound fracture in one of his legs and possibly other injuries, Bova said, and he was drifting in and out of consciousness. The injuries are considered to be life-threatening, and he was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
“The vehicle did roll over, so we don’t know the dynamics of (the wreck),” Bova said.
The 79-year-old woman driver was taken to Madigan Army Medical Center as a precaution, Bova said.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
Comments