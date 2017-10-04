1 dead after fire in vacant Tacoma commercial structure

A man was killed Tuesday night when fire destroyed a vacant building near 19th Street and Tacoma Avenue, said Tacoma Fire spokesman Joe Meinecke.
Firefighters responded at about 10 p.m. Tuesday and found “heavy pressurized smoke and flames coming from the structure,” Meinecke said. The commercial structure sustained significant damage and when firefighters searched the scene they found the body of a man in his 40s.
Firefighters tried to revive the man, but he was declared dead at the scene, Meinecke said. Crews are investigating the scene to determine the cause of the fire.
Some media outlets are reporting that the structure was used as a homeless encampment.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Craig Hill
