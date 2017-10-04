Late Tuesday night, Tacoma Fire responded to a commercial structure fire near 19th Street and Tacoma Avenue.
Late Tuesday night, Tacoma Fire responded to a commercial structure fire near 19th Street and Tacoma Avenue. @tacomafire Twitter
Late Tuesday night, Tacoma Fire responded to a commercial structure fire near 19th Street and Tacoma Avenue. @tacomafire Twitter

Local

1 dead after fire in vacant Tacoma commercial structure

By Craig Hill

chill@thenewstribune.com

October 04, 2017 6:38 AM

A man was killed Tuesday night when fire destroyed a vacant building near 19th Street and Tacoma Avenue, said Tacoma Fire spokesman Joe Meinecke.

Firefighters responded at about 10 p.m. Tuesday and found “heavy pressurized smoke and flames coming from the structure,” Meinecke said. The commercial structure sustained significant damage and when firefighters searched the scene they found the body of a man in his 40s.

Firefighters tried to revive the man, but he was declared dead at the scene, Meinecke said. Crews are investigating the scene to determine the cause of the fire.

Some media outlets are reporting that the structure was used as a homeless encampment.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Video of suspect vandalizing Peninsula High released

Video of suspect vandalizing Peninsula High released 1:06

Video of suspect vandalizing Peninsula High released
Nordic Festival features buttery treats 1:40

Nordic Festival features buttery treats
Miss Exceptional pageant highlights Puyallup princesses' personalities 1:44

Miss Exceptional pageant highlights Puyallup princesses' personalities

View More Video