1 dead in Tacoma house fire

One person was found dead when firefighters responded to a house fire on the 7400 block of South D Street, according to the Tacoma Fire Department.
Firefighters responded at 9:30 a.m. to calls of smoke coming from the home, said Tacoma Fire spokesman Joe Meinecke. When searching the scene, the crew found the body of an adult. The department is not releasing information about the person until family is notified, Meinecke said. No other occupants seemed to be in the house, he said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys
