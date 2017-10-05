More Videos

  House fire in south Tacoma claims life of woman

    Firefighters battling a Thursday morning house fire on South D Street in Tacoma find a deceased woman inside. The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.

1 dead in Tacoma house fire

By Craig Hill

chill@thenewstribune.com

October 05, 2017 10:53 AM

One person was found dead when firefighters responded to a house fire on the 7400 block of South D Street, according to the Tacoma Fire Department.

Firefighters responded at 9:30 a.m. to calls of smoke coming from the home, said Tacoma Fire spokesman Joe Meinecke. When searching the scene, the crew found the body of an adult. The department is not releasing information about the person until family is notified, Meinecke said. No other occupants seemed to be in the house, he said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys

