1 dead in Tacoma house fire

More Videos 16:39 Firefighter/EMT from Tacoma saves lives at Las Vegas shooting Pause 3:48 Heroic Tacoma doctor stayed while others ran during Vegas shooting 2:03 Rappelling down a 24-story, 245-foot-tall Tacoma hotel for a good cause 1:30 Harbor Greens finds niche in crowded grocery marketplace 1:49 High-tech firm says Tacoma could become "a primary hiring place" 3:47 Offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell on Rams' and Seahawks' RB situation 2:02 Week 6: Top 5 high school football plays of the week 0:16 Grafitti on Stanley Elementary and Boys & Girls Club 1:31 If your gym clothes weren’t born in a coffee filter, hear this Tacoma company’s pitch 10:15 Talking 'Star Wars', confederate statues and D.C. budget battles with Derek Kilmer | Capitol Happy Hour Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

House fire in south Tacoma claims life of woman Firefighters battling a Thursday morning house fire on South D Street in Tacoma find a deceased woman inside. The cause of the blaze is still under investigation. Firefighters battling a Thursday morning house fire on South D Street in Tacoma find a deceased woman inside. The cause of the blaze is still under investigation. Tony Overman toverman@theolympian.com

Firefighters battling a Thursday morning house fire on South D Street in Tacoma find a deceased woman inside. The cause of the blaze is still under investigation. Tony Overman toverman@theolympian.com