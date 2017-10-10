Is this a water bill or a new car payment? Bonney Lake residents shocked, frustrated

What if your mom falls down and can't get up? Lakebay startup uses technology to send help

“Your Daily Hello” is a web-based service started by two Lakebay women, Lori Deacon and Leah Perfect, that checks in on members daily via email. If they do not get a response within 24 hours, a text is sent, and then a phone call. If the member doesn’t pick up, the service calls the fire department or police to make a wellness check.