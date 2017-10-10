America’s largest pumpkin? It’s from here, too

More Videos 1:21 South Sound's great pumpkins loom large in contest Pause 1:13 Puyallup would be left holding the bag after lawsuit, lawyer tells city council 0:56 Peninsula High grieves for another student killed in a car crash 1:06 Video of suspect vandalizing Peninsula High released 1:30 Harbor Greens finds niche in crowded grocery marketplace 1:17 Loved ones remember Lorenzo Parks, man killed during attempted robbery by group of teens 0:34 Authentic al pastor at Taqueria Los Parados 3:29 Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement 3:02 Pete Carroll: C.J. Prosise's status and where the Seahawks go after win at L.A. 1:38 'Swim till you puke': Get to know Steilacoom's standout Forbes swimming sisters Video Link copy Embed Code copy

South Sound's great pumpkins loom large in contest Led by seven-time winner Joel Holland of Sumner, three growers within an hour's drive in the South Sound dominate the World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay, California. Holland's 2,363-pound beast set a new outdoor world record, followed by last year's winner Cindy Tobeck of Olympia, who grew a 2,002-pounder. Jeff Uhlmeyer of Tumwater was third with a 1,927-pound pumpkin.

