14-year-old boy hit by semi truck while riding his bike to school

A 14-year-old high school student is in critical condition after a collision with a semi truck while biking to school, said King County Sheriff’s Sgt. Cindi West.
Witnesses said the teen, a student at Shorewood High, was heading west on the sidewalk along North 175th Street and was approaching Aurora Avenue in Shoreline. The semi was heading west, too, and turned right on to northbound Aurora. It is unclear if the boy was in the crosswalk before the truck turned, West said.
The accident is under investigation.
The boy sustained critical injuries and was taken to Harborview Medical Center, where he remained in critical condition.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
