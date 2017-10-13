South Sound firefighters are heading south to help with California fires.
South Sound firefighters are heading south to help with California fires. @PugetSoundFire Twitter
South Sound firefighters are heading south to help with California fires. @PugetSoundFire Twitter

Local

South Sound firefighters heading south to help with California fires

By Craig Hill

chill@thenewstribune.com

October 13, 2017 7:02 AM

Thirty-one people are dead, many have lost their homes and had to evacuate as wildfires continue to burn in California, but some extra help is on the way.

Several South Sound fire departments are sending units south to help fight the fires. The Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority and the Lacey Fire Department have been tweeting images this morning of the firefighters preparing to depart for California.

The fires are burning in Napa and Sonoma counties.

Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Work to make Tacoma’s deadly McCarver crossing a little safer gets more money

    This week the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission approved a 50,000 dollar grant that will help fund safety upgrades at Tacoma’s McCarver Street rail crossing in Old Town. Tacoma Public Works director Kurtis Kingsolver says he expects some of the work to be completed by Thanksgiving.

Work to make Tacoma’s deadly McCarver crossing a little safer gets more money

Work to make Tacoma’s deadly McCarver crossing a little safer gets more money 1:27

Work to make Tacoma’s deadly McCarver crossing a little safer gets more money
Award-winning thrills, chills and plenty of gross-outs at Fright Factory in Buckley 1:34

Award-winning thrills, chills and plenty of gross-outs at Fright Factory in Buckley
Amazing light displays above storms captivates NASA 4:19

Amazing light displays above storms captivates NASA

View More Video