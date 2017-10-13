South Sound firefighters heading south to help with California fires

Thirty-one people are dead, many have lost their homes and had to evacuate as wildfires continue to burn in California, but some extra help is on the way.
Several South Sound fire departments are sending units south to help fight the fires. The Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority and the Lacey Fire Department have been tweeting images this morning of the firefighters preparing to depart for California.
Type 1 team heading out to California. pic.twitter.com/3zAqQlJmZq— Puget Sound Fire (@PugetSoundFire) October 13, 2017
Crews getting briefed before leaving staging. pic.twitter.com/3sMpu4PEDe— Puget Sound Fire (@PugetSoundFire) October 13, 2017
Type 1 and 3 rigs arriving at staging for trip to Cali wildfires. pic.twitter.com/CUNM2pwgaB— Puget Sound Fire (@PugetSoundFire) October 13, 2017
BN39 & E32 crew departing now to rendezvous with other units in strike team. Then, a long drive to help do some good. #CAFires pic.twitter.com/ipJNPqZ8a8— Lacey Fire (@LaceyFireDist3) October 13, 2017
Happening now. LFD3 personnel packing gear & checking emergency equipment. We leave to help fight #CAFires at 5AM tomorrow morning. pic.twitter.com/xR6R6C2txQ— Lacey Fire (@LaceyFireDist3) October 13, 2017
The fires are burning in Napa and Sonoma counties.
Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys
Comments