Section of Tacoma road closed after fire destroys home

By Craig Hill

October 14, 2017 12:02 PM

A section of Tacoma Avenue was closed Saturday after a fire destroyed a vacant home on the 3700 block of the road, said Tacoma Fire Department spokesman Joe Meinecke.

Firefighters responded at about 5:45 a.m. and found smoke coming from a fire in the basement of a boarded up 1.5-story home, Meinecke said. There were no injuries.

Investigators believe transients likely set the fire. The fire spread inside the walls of the structure. Firefighters kept the blaze from spreading to either of two nearby homes.

The section Tacoma Avenue between 37th and 38th streets will remain closed until crews finish cleaning up, Meinecke said.

Craig Hill: 253-597-8497

